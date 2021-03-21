Farabee scored his 13th goal of the season in a 6-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Farabee's tally was the lone bright spot on an otherwise dismal night for the Flyers. The 20-year-old led a 2-on-1 rush late in the second period and wired a shot past Ilya Sorokin from the right faceoff circle, Farabee's only shot on goal of the game, to get Philadelphia on the board. Farabee continues to build on last year's solid rookie showing, producing 25 points in 28 games while more than doubling his shooting percentage from 9.9 to 19.4.