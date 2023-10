Farabee notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Farabee set up Noah Cates' first-period tally. This was Farabee's first assist of the season, to go with three goals in six contests. The 23-year-old winger has been in a middle-six role to begin 2023-24, racking up 13 shots on net, three hits, two PIM and a plus-4 rating. He had 39 points in 82 outings last year, but with the Flyers looking noticeably improved so far, Farabee could be in for a career year.