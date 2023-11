Farabee recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Farabee has been fairly consistent so far, but this was his first multi-point effort of the season. He helped out on goals by Scott Laughton and Bobby Brink. Farabee's produced five goals, four assists, 23 shots on net, six blocked shots, four hits and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances while playing in a middle-six role.