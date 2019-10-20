Play

Farabee was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Selected with the 14th pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Farabee is considered on of the Flyers' top prospects. He scored nearly a point per game with Boston University as a freshman last year and notched three goals in four AHL contests to start this season. Expect the 19-year-old to make his NHL debut sometime this week.

