Farabee (suspension) served his three-match ban and is available for Monday's matchup with the Rangers.

Farabee was handed a three-game suspension for a late hit on Jets' Mathieu Perreault. With the winger now eligible to play, he should slot into a bottom-six role, though he could also get a look with the second line over Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

