Farabee scored a goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The 20-year-old put together a decent rookie season, but Farabee has come flying out of the gate to begin his sophomore campaign. Skating on a line with Claude Giroux and Kevin Hayes seemed to agree with the youngster, and the trio combined for two even-strength goals on the night in addition to Farabee's contributions with the man advantage. Expect a rush to the waiver wire to scoop him up in most fantasy leagues, but as the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft, he does have the talent to turn his big Opening Night into a breakout season.