Farabee was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 2018 14th overall pick was unable to make his first NHL roster after inking a contract out of Boston University following the 2018-19 season. It's not to say Farabee's hopes for this season aren't finished, as the 19-year-old could be an injury or two away from getting the call back up to the big club. He'll look to mature in the minors, and is coming off his freshman season with the Terriers in which he potted 17 goals and 36 points in 37 games.