Farabee brushed twine in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Farabee scored with 6:36 remaining in the third period, but the Maple Leafs would hang on for the road win. "It doesn't really mean much," Farabee said in a report by David McCarthy of NHL.com. "I'd rather not score the rest of the year and win every game then score every game and lose. It's definitely a little frustrating. I thought we gave a good effort but a couple of mistakes hurt us but it doesn't really mean much when you don't win the game."