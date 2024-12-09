Farabee scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Farabee hadn't scored since Nov. 9 versus the Panthers, producing just two assists over 12 games between tallies. The 24-year-old winger has seen top-line usage over the last couple of weeks, likely in an effort to get him going on offense. He's had at least three shots on net in eight straight games, so it seems like it'll only take time for him to start converting more regularly. Farabee now has four goals, 10 points, 63 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 28 appearances.