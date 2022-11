Farabee collected an assist Wednesday, but the Flyers suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Farabee has an active three-game point streak consisting of a goal and two assists, though it hasn't been enough to give Phildelphia the edge. In fact, the Flyers have lost eight straight games, and the upcoming schedule looks tough with weekend clashes against the Penguins and Islanders, respectively, on tap.