Flyers' Joel Farabee: Gets drafted 14th overall
Farabee was drafted 14th overall by the Flyers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Farabee brings a solid package of skills to the Flyers. He's extremely reliable and was used in every situation last year with the US Development Team. The guy could do it all. And he did -- kill penalties, shut down opponents AND score. Farabee scored 76 points in 64 games despite being Mr. Everything to his coach. He has great skill and even greater hockey sense. And he has fantastic acceleration. This playmaking winger is a lock for the NHL and should excel on the Philly's second line. And who knows, maybe even wear the C or an A someday. Solid pick.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...