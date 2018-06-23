Flyers' Joel Farabee: Gets drafted 14th overall

Farabee was drafted 14th overall by the Flyers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Farabee brings a solid package of skills to the Flyers. He's extremely reliable and was used in every situation last year with the US Development Team. The guy could do it all. And he did -- kill penalties, shut down opponents AND score. Farabee scored 76 points in 64 games despite being Mr. Everything to his coach. He has great skill and even greater hockey sense. And he has fantastic acceleration. This playmaking winger is a lock for the NHL and should excel on the Philly's second line. And who knows, maybe even wear the C or an A someday. Solid pick.