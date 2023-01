Farabee tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Farabee doubled the Flyers' lead to 2-0 in the first period, beating Craig Anderson with a shot from the circle. He'd pick up an assist on a Noah Cates' goal later in the frame. Farabee is starting to heat up after a slow start to the season, with five points (three goals, two assists) in his last three games. The 22-year-old winger now has nine goals and 14 assists through 41 games this season.