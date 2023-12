Farabee scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Farabee has scored in each of the last two games as he looks to put a six-game drought behind him. The 23-year-old forward's tally was the last goal of the contest. He's up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 60 shots, 20 blocks and a plus-4 rating over 27 appearances this season, playing primarily on the third line.