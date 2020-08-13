Farabee scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Farabee converted on a pass from Travis Sanheim in the second period, just 16 seconds after Shea Weber put the Canadiens on the board. Despite Jakub Voracek's return to the lineup from an undisclosed injury, Farabee remained in a top-line role. The 20-year-old winger has three points in his last two games -- he appears to have the trust of head coach Alain Vigneault for the time being.