Farabee (neck) has been cleared and is good to go Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
That's great news for Farabee and the Flyers as he had offseason neck surgery and was iffy for the start of the season. He had 17 goals and 34 points in 63 games last season and is expected to be a top-six forward this season.
