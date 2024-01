Farabee notched an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Farabee has a goal and five helpers over his last six games. Sunday was the first time he took a minus rating since Dec. 4. The 23-year-old has maintained a spot in the Flyers' middle six for much of the campaign, and he's been over 15 minutes of ice time in each of his last six outings. Farabee has 25 points, 78 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances this season.