Flyers' Joel Farabee: Has eight goals as rookie
Farabee had eight goals and 21 points with a plus-6 rating in 52 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.
The 20-year-old has been back and forth between the NHL and AHL this season and actually just rejoined the Flyers about a week before the stoppage. Overall, it's been a strong rookie season for Farabee. Since the All-Star break, he has three goals and six points with a plus-6 rating in 12 NHL contests.
