Farabee provided a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Sunday.

Farabee's tally came midway through the second period to narrow Boston's lead to 3-2, and it ended his eight-game goal-scoring drought. He then got the primary assist on Owen TIppett's marker midway through the third frame. Farabee has 14 goals and 38 points in 80 appearances this season. He's tied his career high in points, which was set in 2020-21.