Flyers' Joel Farabee: Heads back to AHL
The Flyers reassigned Farabee to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Farabee was brought up for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, but the 20-year-old forward served as a healthy scratch. The team only has 12 healthy forwards with Farabee in the minors, so he could be recalled before Wednesday's matchup versus Washington.
