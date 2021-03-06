Farabee was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday.

Farabee missed Thursday's win over the Penguins, but he's cleared the necessary protocols and is available for Saturday's rematch. The 21-year-old has been outstanding to start his second NHL season, as he's tied for third in the league with 10 even-strength goals through 19 games, adding nine assists in that stretch as well.

