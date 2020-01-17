Flyers' Joel Farabee: Lights lamp at top level
Farabee scored his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.
The fourth-line winger's last goal was Dec. 3, a span of 15 games for Farabee. Recently promoted from the minors after Chris Stewart cleared waivers, Farabee's performance could be enough to earn him more time at the top level, but don't expect much point production from the 19-year-old at this stage of his young career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.