Farabee scored his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

The fourth-line winger's last goal was Dec. 3, a span of 15 games for Farabee. Recently promoted from the minors after Chris Stewart cleared waivers, Farabee's performance could be enough to earn him more time at the top level, but don't expect much point production from the 19-year-old at this stage of his young career.