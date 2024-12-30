Farabee scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Farabee has scored in back-to-back games after being limited to one goal and four assists over the previous 20 contests. The 24-year-old winger is in a tough position currently, with a fourth-line role and no power-play spot to his name. He's contributed six goals, 14 points, 77 shots on net, 42 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 37 appearances. Fantasy managers can find more productive options on the waiver wire.