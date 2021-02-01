Farabee tallied his first career hat trick in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. He finished the night with four shots and a plus-3 rating.

It was a night to remember for the 20-year-old sophomore, who opened the scoring late in the first period, then scored back-to-back goals in the middle frame to put the Flyers up 3-1. Farabaee's season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far; after racking up four points on opening night Farabee was limited to just one goal in his next eight games prior to Sunday's outburst.