Farabee (illness) won't play Monday versus the Panthers but should be cleared before Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Farabee will miss his third straight game, but it appears he'll be ready for Tuesday's divisional clash. The 19-year-old was just heating up before falling ill, as he stacked up four goals and two assists over his last six contests.

