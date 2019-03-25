Flyers' Joel Farabee: Links ELC with Philly
Farabee inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Flyers on Monday.
Farabee's deal is effective starting next season. The Boston University product was selected 14th overall in the 2018 draft.
