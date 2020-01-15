Play

The Flyers loaned Farabee to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Farabee has failed to register a point in his last nine games, so the 19-year-old rookie will head to the minors to try and find his scoring touch against inferior competition. Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of depth up front, so Farabee will likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later.

