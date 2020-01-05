Farabee posted two shots on net, two hits and a block in a 6-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

After a decent start to the season, Farabee has gone quiet the last few weeks at least in the scoring categories, with no goals and two assists in the last 11 games. Farabee is averaging only one shot on goal per game during that stretch. He's been most valuable in PIM, as he's racked up 25 PIM in the last nine games because of three major penalties. He's not consistently going to the box, though, so owners probably shouldn't count on that as the sole reason to keep Farabee in lineups. He has three goals and 12 points with a minus-1 rating and 35 PIM in 32 games this season.