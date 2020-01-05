Flyers' Joel Farabee: Looking for more production
Farabee posted two shots on net, two hits and a block in a 6-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
After a decent start to the season, Farabee has gone quiet the last few weeks at least in the scoring categories, with no goals and two assists in the last 11 games. Farabee is averaging only one shot on goal per game during that stretch. He's been most valuable in PIM, as he's racked up 25 PIM in the last nine games because of three major penalties. He's not consistently going to the box, though, so owners probably shouldn't count on that as the sole reason to keep Farabee in lineups. He has three goals and 12 points with a minus-1 rating and 35 PIM in 32 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.