Farabee scored a goal in a 6-2 win against Arizona on Thursday.
Farabee found the back of the net at 4:41 of the second period to tie the contest at 2-2. He has eight goals and 21 points in 39 games this season. The 22-year-old has been effective lately, providing three goals and six points in his last seven games.
