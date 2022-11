Farabee scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Farabee put the Flyers ahead 2-1 in the second period, but the Islanders had the next four tallies. Despite the Flyers' poor play of late, Farabee has remained a consistent bright spot with two goals and seven helpers in 14 games in November. The 22-year-old winger is up to five tallies, 14 points, 43 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating in 22 outings overall.