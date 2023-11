Farabee scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

It took a video review to confirm the goal. Farabee's tally got the Flyers on the board, but they couldn't pull even, allowing the Sharks to earn their first win of the season. Farabee has two goals and two helpers over four contests in November, putting him at 10 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 13 outings overall.