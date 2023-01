Farabee recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Farabee opened the scoring at 7:42 of the first period and also helped out on a Morgan Frost goal 2:54 later. Over his last six games, Farabee has two goals and three assists while posting a plus-5 rating. The 22-year-old winger has maintained a fairly steady middle-six role this season while picking up seven goals, 20 points, 70 shots on net, 41 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 38 contests.