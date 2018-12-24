Flyers' Joel Farabee: One of four Flyers to make Team USA
Farabee is one of four Flyers prospects who will represent Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The 14th overall pick in the 2018 Entry Draft will be joined on the club by forwards Jay O'Brien and Noah Cates and defenseman Jack St. Ivany. A product of the US National Team Development Program and having represented his country in numerous international tournaments, Farabee will be asked to fill a top-six role for Team USA. He has had a solid freshman season (11 points in 16 games) at Boston University for a club who has struggled from the get-go.
