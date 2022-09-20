Farabee (neck) may not be available against the Devils for Opening Night but should be ready shortly thereafter, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports Tuesday.

Farabee has been skating but it seems he may not be 100 percent cleared for contact in time to face New Jersey. Even with a few games missed, the 22-year-old winger should be capable of reaching the 30-point threshold, a mark he has hit in each of the previous two campaigns.