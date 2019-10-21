Flyers' Joel Farabee: Pegged for NHL debut
Farabee will play in Monday's game against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The Flyers' 2018 first-round pick (18th overall) will make his NHL debut after being recalled Sunday. After finished last year with 36 points in 37 games for Boston University, Farabee posted three goals and an assist in four AHL games this year. He's expected to play on the third line with Kevin Hayes as well as the team's top power-play unit.
