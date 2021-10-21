Farabee provided a power-play goal and an assist with five shots in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over Boston. He also had a pair of hits.

Farabee racked up multiple points for the third time in as many games this season. He gave the Flyers a 2-1 edge with nine seconds left in the second period by swatting home a loose puck in front while on the man advantage, then he drew the lone assist on Cam Atkinson's game-winner early in the third. The 21-year-old Farabee already has three goals and three assists this season and owns a plus-7 rating.