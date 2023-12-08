Farabee scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Farabee snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. In that span, he went minus-5, and it included a game where saw just two shifts totaling 56 seconds. He's since settled into a third-line role with little to no power-play time, which takes a significant chunk away from his already shaky fantasy standing. The winger has done well at times this season, accumulating nine goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-4 rating, but he'll need to get back into the top six to really make an impact.