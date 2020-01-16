Farabee was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Farabee will switch spots with Chris Stewart, who cleared waivers Thursday and was sent down to the minors. In his last 10 NHL outins, the 19-year-old Farabee recorded one assist, two PIM and 11 shots while averaging 12:25 of ice time. The New York native will likely slot into a bottom-six role with the Flyers.