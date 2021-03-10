Farabee recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.
Farabee set up James van Riemsdyk's first-period tally and added a secondary helper on a Shayne Gostisbehere power-play goal in the third. The two-assists performance put Farabee on a point-per-game pace, with 11 goals and 11 helpers in 22 outings. The 21-year-old has added 56 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 19 hits.
