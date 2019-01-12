Flyers' Joel Farabee: Rare bright spot for Boston University
Farabee tallied a goal and two assists in Boston University's 5-2 win over the University of New Hampshire on Friday.
In the midst of what has been a terrible season (7-8-3) for Boston University, Farabee has been one of the few bright spots for the Terriers. The freshman forward now has 15 points in 18 games and he played very well for Team USA in helping them earn a silver medal at the recently completed World Junior Championship. Farabee is a complete 200-foot player with a wicked wrist shot. He could conceivably be ready for the professional ranks after just one more season of collegiate hockey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...