Farabee tallied a goal and two assists in Boston University's 5-2 win over the University of New Hampshire on Friday.

In the midst of what has been a terrible season (7-8-3) for Boston University, Farabee has been one of the few bright spots for the Terriers. The freshman forward now has 15 points in 18 games and he played very well for Team USA in helping them earn a silver medal at the recently completed World Junior Championship. Farabee is a complete 200-foot player with a wicked wrist shot. He could conceivably be ready for the professional ranks after just one more season of collegiate hockey.