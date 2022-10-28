Farabee scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Florida.
He knocked in the puck from in tight in the second after line mate Kevin Hayes lost the handle on a breakaway, but retrieved the puck off the end boards and flung it into the crease. Farabee has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games and will provided valuable depth to your deep squad.
