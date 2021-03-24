Farabee scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished out a pair of hits Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Farabee got the Flyers on the board 12:43 into the opening period, digging a puck out from under the pad of MacKenzie Blackwood and sliding it home for his team-leading 14th goal of the year. Not much has gone right for the Flyers in March, but Farabee's continued sophomore production has certainly been a bright spot. The 20-year-old now has 26 points in 30 games.