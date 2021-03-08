Farabee scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Farabee led a 2-on-1 rush midway through the first period and snapped a shot past Ilya Samsonov from the right circle to open the scoring. It was the team-leading 11th goal of the year for the 20-year-old sophomore, who has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine contests (four goals, five assists). His emergence as a consistent offensive producer -- Farabee has 20 points in 21 games -- has been a key development for the Flyers in 2020-21.