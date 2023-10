Farabee scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Farabee has slowly seen his goal total drop every season since reaching the 20-goal mark back in 2020-21. With a tally Opening Night, the 23-year-old winger is well on track to get back to that threshold after missing the mark the previous two campaigns. At this point, there is no reason to think Farabee won't maintain his place on the Flyers' first line, which should help him produce at a high level this season.