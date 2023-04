Farabee scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Buffalo in overtime.

Farabee got the Flyers on the scoresheet late in the first period, burying a behind-the-net feed from Travis Konecny to cut Philly's deficit to 2-1. It was Farabee's third point in his last two games after recording just two assists in his previous seven contests. The 23-year-old winger is up to 15 goals and 39 points, a new career high, through 81 games this season.