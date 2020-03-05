Head coach Alain Vigneault said Farabee will be recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley.

James van Riemsdyk suffered a broken hand in Wednesday's game against the Capitals, so Farabee will ascend to the big club to take the veteran's place on the roster. Farabee has already amassed 20 points in 49 contests with the Flyers this season. The rookie winger can be expected to serve in a bottom-six role to begin with.