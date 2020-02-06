Farabee won't be in the lineup against the Devils on Thursday due to illness, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After missing practice Wednesday, Farabee was still expected to be in action versus the Devils but appears to have taken a turn for the worse. The winger will be replaced in the lineup by the recently recalled Andy Andreoff. Prior to falling ill, the 19-year-old Farabee was on a roll with six points in his last six contests and will look to pick up where he left off once fully fit.