Farabee (neck surgery) is partaking in an informal Flyers intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Farabee had 17 goals and 34 points last season in 63 games after looking better in 2020-21, when he scored 20 goals and added 18 assists in only 55 contests. Farabee is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing offseason neck surgery.