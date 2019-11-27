Flyers' Joel Farabee: Struggling to score
Farabee has two goals and six points with a minus-3 rating in 18 games this season.
His rookie season started decently with two goals and four points in the first 10 games, but since then, Farabee has just two assists in the last eight contests. His playing time is down almost two minutes per game since Nov. 9 as well. So while Farabee has shown promise, he's currently trending in the wrong direction.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.