Farabee has two goals and six points with a minus-3 rating in 18 games this season.

His rookie season started decently with two goals and four points in the first 10 games, but since then, Farabee has just two assists in the last eight contests. His playing time is down almost two minutes per game since Nov. 9 as well. So while Farabee has shown promise, he's currently trending in the wrong direction.