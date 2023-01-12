Farabee added a primary assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Farabee assisted on the first of three goals for Travis Konecny, who seemingly cannot be stopped amid a 10-game point streak. It's been a great run for Farabee as well; he's cashed in on four goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating in the last month. While he's only 22 years old, Farabee is already in his fourth NHL campaign, and the point-packing winger is well on his way to a career year offensively. Fantasy managers would like to see him produce on the power play, though.