Flyers' Joel Farabee: Tallies first NHL goal
Farabee scored his first NHL goal and recorded three shots on net with one hit during a 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils on Friday.
It was an important goal at that, as Farabee tied the game about halfway through the third period, and it was the final time a puck went into the net until the shootout. It took the 19-year-old six games to score an NHL goal; he also has one assist with a minus-2 rating, 16 shots on goal, four hits and one block this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.