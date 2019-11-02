Farabee scored his first NHL goal and recorded three shots on net with one hit during a 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils on Friday.

It was an important goal at that, as Farabee tied the game about halfway through the third period, and it was the final time a puck went into the net until the shootout. It took the 19-year-old six games to score an NHL goal; he also has one assist with a minus-2 rating, 16 shots on goal, four hits and one block this season.